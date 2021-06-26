Vet Voices

8-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

MILTON, N.H. (AP) — A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head in New Hampshire after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said.

The man was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover, Fosters Daily Democrat reports.

Police said a bullet shot by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head.

Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss called it a “truly just a freak accident.”

“It’s not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting, even at 8 years old,” Krauss aid. “There are kids who learn how to hunt and shoot a lot younger than that,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter