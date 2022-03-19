BELMONT COUNTY OHIO (WTRF)- It has been 82 years since the tragic Willow Grove Mine accident.

On March 16, 1940, an explosion ripped through the Willow Grove Mine, taking the life of 72 workers.

To honor the lives that were lost, family and community members gather at the mine site in Belmont County for a memorial service.

Leading the ceremony was, Rick Altman, district 31 Vice President of the United Mine Workers of America.

He says it’s critical that we continue sharing their story.

People don’t realize how important it is to remember our history. In order to move forward we truly have to remember where we came from and the people that cost and gave up their lives so that we can have a better life. Not just for us, but for our kids and grandkids in the future. Rick Altman, District 31 Vice President, United Mine Workers of America

Flags were lowered to half-mast, and they held a moment of silence.

Altman says the impact of this disaster is still present in today’s community.

Your heart breaks when you hear some of the stories and it’s like Secretary Brian Sanson said it affects, generations that they didn’t get to spend time with their grandkids. They only hear stories and It’s a wonderful feeling to know that we can give finality and a true resting place for people who’ve been really disturbed for. 82 years they haven’t had a place to call home. Now they’re home. Rick Altman, District 31 Vice President, United Mine Workers of America

Many other people spoke at the ceremony, including former State Representative, Jack Cera, and Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas.

The name of each miner was read aloud, and wreaths were placed on the memorial stone. Even nearby churches rang their bells in their memory.

The Belmont County Veterans Association then performed a 21-gun salute.

This ceremony reminds us of the sacrifices these minors made in the 1940s but also reminds you that modern miners still face risk and danger every day and deserve respect.