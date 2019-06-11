Two men are in the Belmont County Jail, after last week’s crime spree in St. Clairsville

They allegedly broke into the St.Clairsville Schools’ maintenance garage and stole a truck and numerous tools.

St. Clairsville Police Chief Jeff Henry says 42-year-old Michael Trimmer of St. Clairsville and 28-year-old Lonnie Ewan of Stuebenville are each charged with two counts of theft and one of breaking and entering

Chief Henry says Ewan is also charged with aggravated assault, for allegedly stopping a man on the street and robbing him at knife-point.

He says they were caught selling the stolen tools in the Steubenville area.

Police from Wintersville, Steubenville, Cross Creek Township and Mingo Junction assisted n the investigation.

The school’s truck was damaged. It’s been processed for evidence and returned to the school