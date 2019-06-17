Are there safety zones near you?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Safety Zones are a real thing and not too many people have heard about them.

They are all over the place but not really advertised.

The one we are talking about is in Steubenville.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has one located right outside their building and in their parking lot.

The program started back in June of 2017.

Sgt Slates said he saw other police departments had one and wanted to bring one to the Department.

There was no extra cost for the program because the parking lot is under 24/7 surveillance.

He said safety zones are essential in this world today, especially with Ebay, Facebook Market Place, Craigslist, and many other sites.