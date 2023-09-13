MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dorothy Bartlett of McMechen, West Virginia has always loved jigsaw puzzles.

Now, at age 90, she has done hundreds of them.

This active great-grandmother still drives keeps an immaculate house, and loves a challenge.

Her latest and biggest puzzle came with a challenge she couldn’t refuse.

Dorothy Bartlett’s former pastor sent her the puzzle with strings attached.

She was to put it together, then take it apart and send it back.

“He wanted it back because he wanted to see how long it takes me to put it together, but he also wanted to challenge me to see if he could beat that time.” Dorothy Bartlett | McMechen

It took her four months, during which time she caught COVID and recovered, and then had to travel out of state for a family funeral.

The puzzle depicts a bookshop with not only books but flowers, cats, a child, and…

“A bicycle. It’s a very busy puzzle.” Dorothy Bartlett | McMechen

It covers her large dining room table.

With no extra space to lay out the pieces, she devised a system–separate containers for the different color sections.

Now that it’s finished, she’s going to keep it up for a while and enjoy it.

She says her late husband Bob’s favorite part was taking the puzzles apart.

“And we would no more than get a puzzle finished than he was ready, with the box and the ziplock bags and everything to put the pieces back in. We tried to curtail that for a short time at least and maybe and enjoy it–a day–but he liked to take them apart.” Dorothy Bartlett | McMechen

She has her next puzzles already picked out.

A mystery puzzle with no picture.

And a working grandfather clock.

She says it’s all part of a long life and good health.

“I think puzzles help tremendously.” Dorothy Bartlett | McMechen

Dorothy recalls doing puzzles as a very young child.

She says her uncle would visit her family, and he’d always bring along a puzzle.

By the way, her former pastor who sent her the puzzle is David Twedt, who alerted us to this story.