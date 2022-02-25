90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord took to Twitter posting a video of herself reciting an original poem called “Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin”.

McCord started the video by saying, “Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother.”

According to Daily Beast, McCord decided to join in on the discourse surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with an original poem that was addressed to President Putin in which she blamed the unfolding war on his mother.

“If I was your mother, you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight. The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise of a nation sitting peaceful under a night sky,” McCord says in her video.

The video of course went viral with people commenting on how Gal Gadot has finally been dethroned as the celebrity with the most idiotic public response to a tragic global crisis, the Daily Beast reports.