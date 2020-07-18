99-year-old grandma beats COVID-19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A spunky great-grandmother from Calhoun County was no match for COVID-19.

Millie Cooper beat the virus last month after turning 99 years old in May.

“Words can hardly describe how relieved, thankful, and just flat out proud I am of my 99-year-old grandma Millie Cooper of Battle Creek, Michigan for kicking #COVID19 square in the butt! We received word today that she’s officially recovered. Unreal!“ Hamilton schools teacher Andy Losik tweeted.

Losik told News 8 his grandma has a “quiet kind of toughness”.

Family and loved ones were able to gather outside her nursing home in May to wish her a happy birthday.

“She had also been a foster grandparent for Battle Creek Public Schools well into her 90s. She grew up on a farm in BC, and then raised three daughters in Springfield. Before my grandpa passed away, they were avid travelers and enjoyed winters in Florida. Just a great, great lady,” Losik shared.

In addition to three daughters, the matriarch is blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

