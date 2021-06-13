Weekly review for June 13 in the Ohio Valley: Claims of overcrowding at a local jail, a haunting and all the top news

(WTRF) As we get ready to start another work week, 7News is helping you catch up on everything you might have missed.



7News anchor Kathryn Ghion has a look at the week’s top stories.

Days after three inmates were stabbed inside the Northern Regional Jail, anonymous sources came forward to 7News claiming an incident like this was bound to happen and that the jail was overcrowded.

They also worry the staff could be in danger.



The state of West Virginia issued a statement after the incident saying population levels remain a challenge in the jail system, but that they’ve improved at the facility.



7News asked Governor Justice if he was aware of the situation.

“I’m aware of the overpopulation situation and our corrections folks are doing a full investigation into what happened, and as soon as they conclude that investigation, they’ll report it to me and we’ll report it to everyone. Full transparency.” Gov. Jim Justice

Also in Marshall County, a resident of Rines Ridge Road called 7News for help.



He said he was left with thousands of dollars in medical bills, after an ambulance ride turned helicopter flight when his wife needed medical attention.



After our story aired, the DOH says crews will be doing prep work on the road next week.

Then, the oil and gas company who travels the road will pay to pave it.

A Jefferson County landmark that stood for more than 70 years was destroyed by fire.

The roller rink building is now a total loss.



Officials say as many as eight departments battled the blaze that also destroyed a house and garage next to the building.



Two other homes were also damaged.



The fire marshal is investigating.

It’s been three years, and still no answers in the disappearance of a Belmont County couple.

Brian Goff and Joni Davis seemed to have vanished without a trace.



They left the St. Clairsville Pizza Hut after dinner and never returned home.

“I don’t want people to forget about them. Um and I’m trying to reach that person who does know something to let them see how much we’re suffering.” Jackie Davis Newell

The FBI opened its own case file on the disappearance.



If you have information call the Belmont County Sheriff at 740-695-7933.

And finally for a story that encompasses all things creepy.



The Moundsville Penitentiary is well-known for being one of the scariest places in the Ohio Valley.

Home to thousand of prisoners, it’s the origin of some of the area’s most famous ghost stories.



7News took an exclusive look at the facility, and we captured things we just can’t explain.

You can see for yourself at WTRF.com.

And while you’re there, you can also see the latest headlines any time of the week