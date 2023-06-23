WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you love great music, Wetzel County is the only place to be this weekend.

One of the biggest and best music festivals in the entire Mountain State is about to kick off just minutes from now.

Over the next three days as many as 20,000 people are expected to visit New Martinsville. That’s quite the crowd for a city with a population of about 5200

They are coming to enjoy a weekend of Grammy nominated and award winning music. As many as 14 bands are set to hit the stage this weekend.

“If you’re an old school flower child of the 60’s and 70’s. You’re going to enjoy yourself if you come down here. Every year we have a Grammy nominated or award winning artist at our festival and that doesn’t change this year.” Robby Parsons | Executive Director | Wetzel County CVB

The Back Home Festival is in it’s sixth year and officials say it gets bigger and better each season.

It draws fans from as many as 26 states and 3 different countries.

“I met a gentleman here. He came over from Germany. I said, ” How did you hear about us? ” Well he heard about us on social media. He follows this type of music and he was probablly about my age. So he was from Germany. We’ve had them from Japan.” Sandy Hunt. Mayor | New Martinsville

The huge influx of people to such a small town is something local residents look forward to each year and officials say it’s great for area businesses as well.

“Because tourism is economic development. So when you do things like that this in a small town and show that, yeah, people will come and improve the economy of our region. Our local that are downtown and the businesses on the highway will tell us some of their best days are this weekend.” Sandy Hunt. Mayor | New Martinsville

In past years the festival has been free and open to the public but this year there is a small admission fee.

“It’s 10 dollars for a night and 25 for the weekend. A pretty good deal considering the type of music.” Robby Parsons | Executive Director | Wetzel County CVB

There is more than just music at the Back Home Festival. Main Street will be line with over 60 vendors and nearly a dozen food trucks. There will be free first- come -first -serve camping at the New Martinsville Marina and RV Camping at the 4-H Camp.