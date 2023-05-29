MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va (WTRF) – Every year, many people across the United States enjoy a three-day weekend on the last Monday of May, but at what cost? It cost brave veterans their lives and the families of those honorable souls their loved one.

Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. People from all over the Moundsville community gathered at the courthouse this Memorial Day to remember that freedom is not free – and the liberties we enjoy each day came from heavy sacrifices.

“Our veterans sacrifice a great deal. They give up family time watching their kids grow, attending baseball games, birthdays they just miss so much. But they do it for this country because they believe that we are the greatest country on the face of the earth, and we must defend it.” Gary Rider, Ceremony Organizer

The hour-long ceremony featured opening comments, presentation of colors, pledge of allegiance, the singing of the national anthem and other patriotic songs, POW/MIA ceremony, skit from cub scouts and a speech from the keynote speaker, our very own, 7News Anchor, Kathryn Ghion.

Commissioners also gave the Roll Call of Honor, saying the name of each Marshall County veteran who died serving our country.

Gold Star Families were also recognized at the ceremony.

“A Gold Star family is someone who has lost a loved one, whether it’s in combat or non-combat. As long as they {their deceased loved one} served in uniform and died in uniform, then they are a Gold Star family.” Gary Rider, Ceremony Organizer

After Ghion’s speech, Gold Star Mothers laid wreaths, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard retired the colors and performed the 21-gun salute.

“When our Gold Star families show up here, they see a community that’s behind them. They see a community that supports their loved one that they lost and is here. And it’s going to take time to just celebrate their life and mourn their death.” Zachary Allman, Marshall County Magistrate

Thank you to all of the veterans who lost their lives so that we may live in the land of the free and home of the brave.