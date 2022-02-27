(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It was a sad and difficult week for so many in the Ohio Valley as they mourned the loss of Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

–> Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla dies <–

He passed away on Monday at 77-years-old. Those who knew him best said there’s no doubt he left a legacy this community will never forget. Sheriff Abdalla was in office for 37 years. He was laid to rest on Saturday.

After his death, Jefferson County Commission held a special meeting to appoint an acting Sheriff. They named Sheriff Abdalla’s son, Fred Abdalla Jr.

–> Fred Abdalla Jr. named acting Sheriff of Jefferson County <–

He has worked in the Jefferson County Justice Center for many years. The Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook that all command staff, rank and file and employees fully support and stand with Abdalla Jr.

Across the world, tensions grew for weeks and finally Russia did launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

–> Americans with ties to Ukraine in shock over Russian attacks <–

In response, President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions to punish Russia for what he called a premeditated attack. The President said they are aimed to cut the country off from the U.S. financial markets. Additional American forces deployed to Germany to bolster NATO forces.



In West Virginia, a bill that was stalled in the House of Delegates related to transportation finally passed on Friday.

–> Wheeling public transportation at risk if HB 4331 doesn’t pass <–

If it had not passed, House Bill 4331 would have resulted in about $16 million lost in transportation funding from the state. In Wheelinga two million dollar grant was blocked because of the bill’s status.



Finally, baby Levi is being called a miracle after he was born 13-weeks early in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

–> Wheeling couple delivers smallest ‘miracle’ baby ever in Tennessee hospital <–

He was born 13-weeks early in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but his parents are Wheeling-couple Damon and Rachel Harvey. Levi was born at 0.6 pounds, the smallest baby ever admitted to the NICU at Erlanger Hospital. His next major hurdle will be removing his breathing tube. The family asks for prayers and well-wishes that Levi’s lungs remain strong.

