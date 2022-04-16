(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice put pen to paper this week, signing a bill that’s critical for the state’s mental health services.

–> West Virginia bill signing is “game changer” for mental health services <–

Senate Bill 181 fully funds the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the Mountain State. Soon the way people in crisis reach that hotline will change, with the nationwide development of a 988 hotline number. With the three digit number, the lifeline predicts a higher volume in calls.

If you need help right now, call 1-800-273-TALK.

Family, friends, former teammates and fans are still mourning the loss of former Ohio State and current Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. He was killed in an auto accident in Florida last week.

–> Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident <–

Haskins was hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway. Authorities did not say why he was on the highway at the time, but Haskins was in Florida spending time with some teammates.

A major announcement for the village of Caidz this week. Congressman Bill Johnson announced $2 million in federal funding is coming to the community to help with sewer system upgrades.

–> Cadiz receives more than $3M for sewer line project <–

This money will go towards phase two, which is just part of the overall $5 million project.

A downtown Wheeling landmark now has a new owner. Helping Heroes announced it’s bringing its services for veterans to the former Columbia Gas building.

–> Helping Heroes to transform downtown Wheeling building <–

The organization is planning a multi-million dollar restoration of the building; which will include an emergency shelter for homeless veterans, transitional housing, room for education and training, office space and a resale shop and coffee shop. The project will take about 24 months.

A Bellaire couple is getting some national attention for their DIY work.

–> Bellaire couple invited onto Rachael Ray Show for DIY fame <–

Trey and Amber Masciarelli appeared on the Rachael Ray show this week. Their videos on TikTok gained them millions of followers as they renovated a foreclosed home.

