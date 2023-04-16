(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

A Marshall County fire chief is facing multiple charges after a standoff with police.

32-year-old Garson Taylor of Benwood was arrested earlier this week. Police Chief Frank Longwell said Taylor’s wife was found with a bloody face and choke marks on her neck. When officers were investigating, Taylor reportedly drove by and refused to stop. He lead police on a chase then held a pistol to his own head. Negotiations lasted for about an hour until an officer was able to pull Taylor out of his truck.

For many years he’s represented the Ohio Valley in the West Virginia Legislature and now he’s running for state Attorney General.

State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld announced he’s seeking the Republican nomination. Weld said his platform is based on righting against federal overreach, holding those responsible for the state’s opioid crisis accountable and protecting consumers.

West Virginia has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said it centers around how Juul advertises and markets its products in the state. The company now must pay West Virginia $7.9 million.

During COVID many of us discovered just how beneficial a video call could be to keep us connected with our loved ones.

Don Leroy Morris, who was better known as Pappy, and his family used video calls on the Amazon Echo Show to keep connected while he was in the hospital for cancer treatments. Sadly Pappy passed away in 2021, but his family wants to help others in the same situation. “The Pappy Project” is lending Amazon Alexa Show devices to people in New Martinsville and surrounding areas. Visit thepappyproject.org for more information.

Finally, there’s a brand new obstacle making its debut during the Tough As Nails Urban Challenge this year.

A few of the 27 obstacles will be inside the former OVMC building. Other new areas that will test your strength and agility include a floating bridge that will now be at the pool on Grandview Street. Plus, this year participants only have to be 16-years-old to line up at the starting line. Register at ogdenwellnessweekend.com.

