(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at some of the week’s top stories.

It’s been weeks since the residents of Paden City have been able to use their water.

The entire town has been under the order since getting word that the water exceeded contaminant levels. The water exceeded the maximum levels of a chemical called tetrachloroethylene. Officials said it was due to a mechanical failure in the bypass valve.

The ex-wife of a man found guilty of murder in Wheeling, plead guilty to other charges.

Amanda Carmen is the ex-wife of William Carmen.

He was found guilty of the 2021 murder of Anorah Schostag in Mozart. Amanda plead guilty to gross child neglect as part of a deal.

For weeks, 7News has taken calls about the dangerous railroad crossing in Bridgeport at Main Street and U.S. 250. So, we took your concerns to Norfolk Southern, who said repairs would be coming soon.

As of Friday, crews were working on the crossing and to fill the holes that had become an issue for drivers. Norfolk Southern said anyone going through that area should use caution, because there will be delays as those repairs continue.

Human trafficking is a very real issue all across the country, but it’s also impacting people here in the Ohio Valley.

A local group called I.G.N.I.T.E. Hope is trying to stop it, but West Virginia State Senator Laura Wakim Chapman said she wants to do more. She plans to introduce two bills that prevent human trafficking. Both of those bills have been sent to Charleston.

Crisp notebooks, brand new backpacks, picking the perfect first-day outfit, students across the Ohio Valley headed back to school this week.

From new security systems, to new administrators in schools, 7News had you covered.

We visited local colleges and universities as students moved in for the first time, or came back to campus. It wouldn’t be a new school year without sports and high school football.

We visited local colleges and universities as students moved in for the first time, or came back to campus. It wouldn't be a new school year without sports and high school football.