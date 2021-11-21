A convicted man back behind bars and family of a missing couple left with questions: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here is a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It’s been more than a week since the discovery of the bodies of Brian Goff and Joni Davis. In that spot near the river now sits a makeshift memorial where their families were grieving, and questioning.

–> Loved ones express grief and continuing questions after missing couple’s bodies were discovered <–

Joni’s sister Jackie told 7News she’s grateful the couple was found after more than three years, and that they were together. The case is still under investigation by the FBI and the Belmont and Jefferson County Sheriffs Departments.

In Marshall County; a convicted man, who was then set free, is now back behind bars.

–> Who is in the wrong in Marshall County after man convicted of sex crimes goes back to jail after being freed? <–

Michael Daniel Bowman was released in April with prejudice after previously being convicted to a near-life sentence for child sex crimes. The circuit court judge said he felt compelled to release Bowman after claiming the prosecuting attorney in 2016 did not properly prep the grand jury. However, the West Virginia State Supreme Court overturned the circuit court’s decision, saying nothing was done improperly at the grand jury level. Bowman was arrested and is now back in jail.

A crisis the nation has been fighting for decades reached it’s all time peak. The CDC says 100 thousand Americans died due to drug overdoses this year.

–> Yearly overdose deaths top 100,000 following COVID lockdowns <–

Health officials say there isn’t one cause to the crisis, but it’s clear that COVID lockdowns and the increased potency of the drugs on the streets are in some way to blame.



This week 7News introduced you to a group of people that’s there for perhaps a family’s worst nightmare; a child is sick and medical care is miles away.

–> WVU Medicine Children’s needs your help to give critical care when children need it most <–

The WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team provides access to specialty care all across West Virginia and some surrounding areas. So far this year alone they’ve transported more than 520 kids, but COVID-19 was hard on this team. It canceled fundraisers, so the team now needs help to make sure they’re there if you need them. Visit WTRF.com if you’d like to donate.

This week we lost yet another beloved member of our 7News family. Steve Mazure passed away a few days ago. He was 80-years-old.

–> WTRF mourns the loss of yet another beloved retiree—Steve Mazure <–

Steve was a trusted face on the news for more than three decades. Those who worked the closest with him say he was more than a colleague. He was a dear friend, who loved his family. We send our love to his entire family.