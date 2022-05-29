WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

The week started with tragic news from across the nation. 21 people, 19 of them young students and two of them teachers, were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Texas.

–> Remembering the victims of Robb Elementary School <–

The students and teachers were inside a fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old male, who was identified as the suspect, was shot by law enforcement when they entered the school. He also shot his grandmother.

In the Ohio Valley, police spent several days searching for suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Wheeling.

–> Two suspects in connection with Wheeling armed robbery found inside Undo’s restaurant <–

Police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint by several people on Wednesday evening and struck in the head with a firearm. Those suspects were arrested on Friday afternoon at Undo’s restaurant in Benwood.

A Belmont county man on death row for the 1999 murder of four people was back in court.

His attorney filed to have the death penalty set aside, claiming he was mentally ill at the time of the crime. However, when appearing by video from prison, Ahmed informed the court that he had filed notice of appeal. The judge sustained Ahmed’s motion.

With more than 39-million people expected to be on the roads for the holiday weekend, law enforcement from the tri-state joined together for Operation CARE.

–> Operation CARE sends clear message about safe holiday driving <–

It’s an annual campaign that promotes safe driving. They urge anyone behind the wheel to avoid aggressive, distracted and especially drunk or drugged driving. This weekend also begins the “100 Deadliest Days”, which is when the country sees an average of seven deaths per day due to teen-driver related crashes.

A popular road in Moundsville now has a new name in honor of a native son, who lost his life while fighting in the military.

–> An old road has a new name honoring a fallen veteran <–

The Moundsville Extension is now named the Corporal Leonard Joe Zelaski Jr. Memorial Road. He was a Marine who was killed in Vietnam when he was just 20 years old. Friends, family and the community gathered in his honor to dedicate the sign at the road.

For the latest headlines all wee long, be sure to stay with 7News.