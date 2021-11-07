A deadly year on the roads and a university president receives punishment: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

So far, this year is one of the most deadly on the roadways and that’s certainly been felt in the Ohio Valley the past week. Three people lost their lives in two separate accidents.

Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Route 2 near the Ohio and Brooke County line. Another driver was killed when a truck carrying heavy equipment rolled onto a van on Route 250 in Bridgeport. Across the country, the Transportation Department says traffic deaths have been climbing since COVID-19 lockdowns ended, with more than 20,000 people dying in the last 6 months.



COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children ages 5 to 11, but before they could be administered in Marshall County, there was one thing the health department needed, but couldn’t afford.

When you give vaccinations you have to have Epi pens on hand in case of allergic reactions. The health department didn’t have them in pediatric doses. After reaching out to the community, the Ladies League of Marshall County and First Choice Realtors helped them out, and the health department was able to give the COVID vaccines to kids.

Weeks after West Liberty’s President was accused of plagiarism, he was given his punishment. Dr. W. Franklin Evans is being publicly censured.

The Board of Governors came to that decision during a meeting earlier this week. The vote to approve the censure was unanimous. It now goes on Dr. Evans permanent record.

It’s a tradition generations of people in the Ohio Valley have come to know as the kickoff to the holidays. Festival of Lights is back at Oglebay!

The displays are lit and now visitors can enjoy a drive through the scenery. The time-honored holiday traditions. Festival of Lights continues until January 9th.

How would you like to get off the bus to a dance party with your teacher? Students at Triadelphia Middle School are greeted to their teacher Amy Dlesk busting a move every morning at 7:45.

While she said most middle schoolers are too cool to show off their moves, she will occasionally get the smile or someone stepping along with her. So, why the early morning music? Mrs. Dlesk said with the digital communication and masks during the pandemic, students became a little more shy. This is her solution.

