(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

A third former student came forward claiming he was sexually abused more than 50-years ago when he attended Catholic Central High School in Steubenville.

Third alleged sex abuse victim from one priest’s time in Ohio Valley comes forward

The man, who is not revealing his name at this time, said the abuse came at the hands of Father Kenneth Bonadies. An attorney representing the three claims that Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of the Diocese of Steubenville has been covering up what happened. A spokesperson for the Diocese said they checked Father Bonadies’ files from the time he was at Catholic Central and found no allegations against him.

A long-time West Virginia state legislator announced she is stepping down mid-term.

West Virginia Republican Delegate Erikka Storch leaving politics for a new job

Republican Delegate Erikka Storch of Wheeling began serving in state government in 2010. She represents the 4th district. Storch is leaving to take a new position, and said she can’t do both jobs.

Chemicals that build up in your body and may cause cancer could be in your city’s drinking water.

West Virginia identifies 19 public water systems with chemicals classified as possible carcinogens; Over 25,000 people at risk

The West Virginia DHHR revealed that 19 out of 300 water systems in the state have levels of what’s call PFAs that go beyond proposed EPA limits. However, the state’s health officer said there’s no immediate danger because the numbers are low and these results are not finalized.

A bill that could change the minimum age to become a police officer is moving through the Ohio statehouse.

Ohio Senate passes bill to allow 18-year-olds to join police force

It would lower the ate from 21 to 18.

Senate Bill 53 did pass through the Ohio Senate, but still needs to pass through the House and then ultimately be signed by Governor Mike DeWine. Some agencies feel it would help find good candidates, especially with cities struggling to find officers. Others, like Ohio’s Fraternal Order of Police say teenagers are too young to hold these positions.

Finally, the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is few months away, but celebrations have already begun.

Italian Heritage Festival Media Night honors heritage across generations

Two high school seniors from each of the six counties involved received a $1,000 scholarship at Media Night. 2023 Italian American of the Year Tom Fato was also celebrated for his dedication to the community and work as an educator for more than 30 years. Mark your calendars, because this year’s festival is coming up from July 28th to the 30th.

