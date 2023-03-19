(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An ongoing pay disagreement between the Ohio County Commission and sheriff’s deputies, that’s resulted in a lawsuit, was in circuit court this week before the civil service commission.

Ohio County deputy pay dispute goes before civil service commission

The issue involves an agreement for sheriff’s deputies to work security at the Highlands and whether the commission’s cancellation of that agreement after a lawsuit by county workers constitutes retaliation. After two days in court, Judge Ronald Wilson recommended both sides come together in mediation.

Two people from Brooke County plead not guilty this week in the death of a 13-month-old who died by fentanyl.

2 from West Virginia pled not guilty in the death of 13 month old that died by fentanyl

Rachel Camilletti and Zachary Henderson are charged with one count of child neglect resulting in death, and two counts of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Both are scheduled for pre-trail hearings on April 11th.

It was a busy week at the West Virginia state capitol, with Governor Jim Justice signing four bills into law.

Gov. Justice signs PEIA bill, Wheeling Hospital will continue with insurer

One of those, gives all state employees a $2,300 raise. Some of that though will be lost to PEIA health insurance premium increases, which was in another bill that was signed. Governor Justice also approved the state’s $4.8 billion budget.

March Madness had plenty of people betting on basketball games, and in Ohio this is the first year that sports betting is legal.

Ohio sports betting means increased calls to gambling helpline

Ohio’s Problem Gambling Helpline says that when that happened, calls increased. From December of 2022 until January of this year, there was a 135 percent increase in calls. The number to call if you need help with a gambling addiction in Ohio is 1-800-589-9966. Those of you in West Virginia can call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Finally, the West Liberty men’s basketball team is elite-eight bound!

Butler’s 30-Points and Lockdown Defense Leads No. 5 Hilltoppers to Atlantic Region Title

This week they captured the Atlantic Regional Championship with their win on the road over IUP. The Hilltoppers are on their way to Evansville, Indiana. They face New Haven on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. 7Sports Reporter Ashley Kaiser will be traveling with the team, she’ll bring you coverage of West Liberty’s Road to a Championship.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.