After two middle school students got into a fight on a Union Local school bus a few weeks ago, one of their parents was charged in connection with the incident.

Man allegedly tells school bus driver he’ll kill him and bury him

David Miller reportedly heard about the fight and was angry that the bus driver had physically separated the two students. The Prosecutor’s Office told 7News that Miller tried to intercept the bus and threatened the driver. Miller was arraigned on one count of aggravated menacing.

Former Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas was sentenced this week for federal mail fraud.

Former Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas sentenced to 5 years in prison

He was ordered to serve 60 months in prison, which is a total of five years. Thomas must also pay more than $882,000 in restitution. He was charged with four counts of federal mail fraud relating to his former legal practice. Thomas plead guilty to one charge in August of last year. The other three were dismissed.

JSW Steel is planning to make a major investment in its Mingo Junction plant.

Steel company to invest $119.4 Million to bring jobs to Ohio Valley

The company said it will invest at least $119 million and create 26 new jobs. Representatives for the company have indicated that the investment could grow up to $145 million.

Roxby Development has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. That company operates businesses including The McClure House Hotel and the Scottish Rite.

Roxby Development president issues statement on bankruptcy

Owner Jeffrey Morris filed that he owes between 50 and 99 creditors with liabilities between 10 and 50 million dollars. Morris issued a statement saying the bankruptcy was “a measure taken to allow our businesses to refocus and move forward”.

Finally, WTRF would like to invite the community to be part of a very important event.

“No One Walks Alone”: A veteran suicide awareness walk, sign up here

“No One Walks Alone” a veteran suicide awareness walk will be held on Saturday, June 17 at West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling. All proceeds will benefit Helping Heroes. Some studies show that as many as 44 veterans a day take their own lives. We want to show our veterans that there are resources available for them if they are struggling with mental health.

