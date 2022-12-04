(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

Just weeks ago, former Second Circuit Court Judge David W. Hummel Jr. resigned from his position and how he faces disciplinary action from the state Judicial Investigation Commission.

Former West Virginia judge receives public warning

The state Judicial Disciplinary Counsel publicly admonished Hummel saying probable cause exists that he violated the Code of Judicial conduct. As part of the admonishment, Hummel agrees to never seek judicial office in the Mountain State again. He resigned in November.

Some of the Ohio Valley’s biggest construction projects are scheduled to wrap-up soon.

Wheeling bridge construction set to wrap; State line to open 4 lanes

The West Virginia Division of Highways said the Fort Henry Bridge will open all lanes by the new year. Near the Pennsylvania state line, all four lanes are scheduled to be open by December 9th.

One of Ohio’s Senators has been very vocal this week about a nationwide shortage of a specific medication that’s impacting the United States.

Ohio Senator blames American drug company greed for amoxicillin shortage

Senator Sherrod Brown is part of a bipartisan letter that was sent to the Biden Administration to take action on the issue. Amoxicillin is given to children for infections and Senator Brown says no child should have to wait for medication.

In Jefferson County there’s a safe haven in the suburbs, with no signs and a confidential address. Alive, Inc. is a place where women who are caught in physically or sexually abuses relationships can find shelter.

Domestic abuse survivors have a safe haven in Jefferson County

With beds, a kitchen, and a room filled with clothes it’s a place to rebuild. Because of Alive Inc’s efforts, they were awarded $175,000 by the state to make more of their staff full-time.

For sports fans it’s been a big weekend. The Super Six High School Football Championships returned to Wheeling Island Stadium.

Super Six means business as thousands arrive in Wheeling

With players from each team and their families plus other fans coming to the Friendly City it brings a bit of an economic boost. The Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau said its’ a major weekend for businesses. Between the Super Six and other events, it equals hundreds of thousands of dollars for the area.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.