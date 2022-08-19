W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Thursday that his office has reached a settlement with Rite Aid for their role in the opioid crisis.

The settlement could be worth approximately 30 million dollars, which would be added to the 296 million already won from prior lawsuits.

This money will be used to fund programs and services to help West Virginians affected by the opioid crisis as part of an agreement made by cities in counties across the state back in February.

“Look, we’re really hopeful that what this is going to do, is this is going to say look, we’re going to do needs assessments within the counties, and then there will be, for the first time ever, there will be a plan and there will be money funding the plan. That had never happened before. So this is something we’ve been able to put together with an agreement with all of the political subdivisions in the state. That’s never happened before. So there’s universal buy-in.” Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

Morrisey says that the case against the remaining defendants continues, as do other lawsuits targeting the opioid epidemic, so more money is expected to come in the future.

His office also plans to sue the Biden Administration and Homeland Security for their alleged inaction securing the U.S.-Mexico boarder. Morrisey believes their policies are directly leading to continued and/or increased drug trafficking which brings more opioids into the country that ultimately make their way to West Virginia.

