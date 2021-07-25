A Glen Dale woman wins big in vaccine lottery and the area’s largest festival returns: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here is a look back at last week’s top headlines.

There was a big surprise waiting for the Ohio Valley’s lucky winner of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes, delivered by the furry mascot herself.

Governor Jim Justice and Babydog turned a regular shopping trip to Cabela’s into a day Shannon Cook from Glen Dale probably won’t forget. She was the lucky winner of a custom-outfitted truck. Shannon said it was her husband Steve who put their names in for the drawing after they were vaccinated in April.



Speaking of the COVID vaccine, there’s an extra incentive for schools around the state to encourage staff and students to get their shots.

The West Virginia Department of Education just launched the “I Got Vaxxed” competition. The high school, middle and elementary school with the largest percentage of students and staff vaccinated will win $5,000. In Wetzel County, they are recruiting student ambassadors for the program.

If you noticed the skies weren’t so clear this week, especially in Wheeling, there’s an explanation.

The Air Quality Index reading for Brooke and Ohio Counties was reading read. According to Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo, that haze was a result of smoke from wildfires out West drifting towards our area. On days where the air is hazy, he advises the elderly, especially those with respiratory problems, and young children to limit their time outside.

A Paden City teen is now a member of the Ohio Valley Avengers!

The area’s newest superhero is Logan Fluharty. A large crowd came to support Logan, as he shows off his superhero skills in his battle with leukemia. He and his family said they were overwhelmed by the love and support from their community.



This weekend marked the return of one of the area’s largest festivals.

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival brought back all the sights, sounds, and of course delicious smells we know and love. Crowds enjoyed a weekend filled with music and dancing and delicious homemade Italian favorites; including the famous Sons of Italy Italian sausage and a bakery with delicious desserts. Organizers said it was a labor of love to bring the festival back, but they’re pleased so many people came out to enjoy it.

