As of July 1st, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

WVU Medicine WVU Health system said the hospital is not being properly reimbursed for treating patients with PEIA. State Senator Ryan Weld told 7News that the legislature can’t just give money to fund PEIA. It’s up to the PEIA Finance Board to work with the Governor’s office and determine what is put into the state’s budget. WVU Medicine WVU Health System said in a statement they remain committed to working with PEIA to change how it reimburses hospitals.

A search of a wooded area led authorities to human remains in Ohio County.

Sheriff Tom Howard said they were found off of Leopold Lane and the remains had been there for a while. The identity of the person has not been released at this time. Sheriff Howard said law enforcement was not looking for the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia when they received the initial tip of remains in the area.

A former Wellsburg Police Officer was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to child pornography.

Jonathan Griffin will spend two years on house arrest, have 10-years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The Judge who sentenced Griffin said the biggest impact was that he possessed one pornographic image and hot hundreds.

A multi million dollar investment could lead to billions at Weirton Frontier Crossings.

Recently Form Energy announced it’s building its first iron-air battery manufacturing plant in the city. Officials say the company searched 500 sites in 16 states and ultimately picked Weirton. This could lead to billions of private investment in the area.

Finally, it was the story the entire country was watching. Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after going into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.

He had to be resuscitated on the field before being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The game between the Bills and the Bengals was called off that night and has since been canceled.

