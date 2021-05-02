A historic bridge move and incentives for getting a COVID vaccine: Check out last week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Many in the Ohio Valley were up bright and early on Monday to watch as the Wellsburg Bridge took the next steps in connecting both sides of the river.

The trip began around 6:20 in the morning as the bridge made its way about a mile down the river from the construction yard to its permanent home. Steered by four tugboats, the 10-million-pound, 830-foot structure then had to be turned sideways and lifted. The two-day project was pushed into one because of less-than-ideal weather conditions.



Drivers using this span between Wellsburg and Brilliant is still a long way away, with more work to be done. Officials say they estimate it will be finished in the Fall of 2022.

In the continued fight against COVID, it appears the country is making a little progress as the CDC eased its mask guidelines.

Health officials said fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they’re in a big crowd of strangers. Those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in certain situations. This new guidance comes as more than half of all U.S. adults received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile West Virginia is targeting a very specific group, encouraging 16 to 35-year-olds to get vaccinated.

Governor Jim Justice said any West Virginian in that age range who gets their shot will receive a savings bond. Details are still limited. It’s unclear how residents could retrieve that savings bond.

The results are in, and West Virginia and Ohio are among seven states to lose a Congressional seat in 2022.

The Census Bureau released the data from the 2020 survey. In the Mountain State, districts will have to be re-drawn to go from three to two. While several states lost a seat, Texas gained two seats and five states added one additional seat.

The Wheeling Fire Department may soon be a step closer to getting a new headquarters.

Chief Larry Helms said they found a property at 17th and Wood Streets. Now, it’s up to City Council to approve the deal. The chief explained the new building will have space for storage and training and other amenities they need, but it also helps with response time. Council is expected to discuss the issue again next week.

