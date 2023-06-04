(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

A West Virginia teen will spend 80-years behind bars after pleading guilty to two murders.

Connor Crowe was sentenced this week for killing his mother and sister. He was given the maximum of 40-years for each count. Crowe was tried in adult court, even though he was only 13-years-old at the time of the murder.

Both Ohio and West Virginia are sending reinforcements to the southern border after a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Mike DeWine authorized 14 Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers be sent to the area for border surveillance. 50 West Virginia National Guard members will also be sent to Texas.

The Wheeling LIFE HUB has finally found a new home. The nonprofit purchased the First English Lutheran Church in downtown Wheeling.

Plans include to use the site for a low-barrier homeless shelter that will operate 24/7. The Life Hub will also work with other agencies who help the homeless to have all resources in one place and track each person’s individual needs.

More changes are coming to the Friendly City, but this time it’s the YWCA that announced a $16.8 million project on its historic building.

The organization plans to update every living space and have a bathroom for each room. Plumbing and electrical systems will also be upgraded and an education center will be created. After this project, the YWCA will be able to serve an additional 1,200 women and families each year.

Finally, the Ohio Valley may want to start cheering for the Miami Heat in the NBA finals because their roster includes a Wheeling Jesuit University alum.

Haywood Highsmith played for the Cardinals from 2014 to 2018. Highsmith began his professional career with the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League before making his way to Miami. They are facing the Denver Nuggets in the Finals.

