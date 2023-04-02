(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

A group of female law enforcement officers have one question for the West Virginia State Police.

Was I taped? Female law enforcement seek answers from West Virginia State Police

After an anonymous letter revealed these officers may have been videotaped in the locker room at the state police academy, they plan to file suit. Teresa Toriseva, who represents this group of women, filed a 30-day notice of intent to sue. She said the question now is how far back does this go and how many women could have been taped.

After six people, including children, were killed by a shooter inside a Nashville school this week, school safety has become an important topic.

Keeping students and staff safe: Jefferson County to add new level of security for schools

In Jefferson County, they have a new tool to use. It’s called the Safer Watch Program. Administrators, students, parents and first responders are all linked on one communication network for quick response time.

In an overdose situation, seconds matter and now it could be easier to get to life-saving medications.

FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here’s what it means

The FDA approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan this week. Previously it was by prescription only. The company who makes the drug said it could become available by late summer.

A new 911 system in Guernsey County has already proven itself to be a live-saver.

New Guernsey County 911 system already saving lives

The Carbyne System was recently launched and allows the operator to not just hear, but see the caller in live video. The very first day it was installed it helped dispatchers guide a mother through how to save her son who was having a seizure.

Finally, throughout the month of march 7News introduced you to four remarkable women who truly make their communities a better place.

Meet the 2023 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman Jaimee Szymanski

We received 108 nominations and narrowed it down to finalists Susie Baker, Jaimee Szymanski, Storm Young and Audrey Brahler. We would like to once again congratulate this year’s winner, Jaimee Szymanski!

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.