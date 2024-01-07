(WTRF) – The City of Wheeling has delayed enforcement of its public camping ban after bulldozers showed up at one of the sites early Wednesday morning.

The encampment off Rock Point Road would have been the first camp removed under a new ordinance making camping on public property without permission illegal.

However, the city announced that the removal of camps would be delayed two weeks after notices had been posted at each one that same afternoon.

Advocates are working with the city to create a managed camp.

7News Reporter D.K. Wright got to sit down with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for a one-on-one interview at the Governor’s residence this week, where no questions were off limits.

They spoke about his priorities and hopes for the state of Ohio.

Recently, Gov. DeWine vetoed House Bill 68, which would ban transgender care.

Before making his decision, the governor says he spent time with families who are directly affected by the need for transgender care.

Governor DeWine says he stops at allowing surgeries for minors.

We have more details from this interview at WTRF.com.

The future of Weirton manufacturing was a major point of discussion in Washington Thursday, as the International Trade Commission heard a case brought by Cleveland Cliffs regarding tin mill imports from other countries.

United Steelworkers Local 2911 President Mark Glyptis testified before the commission about the effects of dumping products from nations like China, Germany, and Canada.

He said that Weirton workers take their duty to create high-quality products seriously, but the plant has been harmed by decades of unfair trade.

In his testimony, he said the dumping of tin increased in mid-2022, resulting in the layoff of 300 workers last year.

With half the bridges in North of Wheeling closed to traffic, Weirton held a press conference on what they call an emergency on Friday.

They have written a resolution calling for transportation solutions that will be read into the West Virginia legislature next week.

This letter covers the damage on US-22 and WV Route 2.

The city gained the support of nearby towns and cities at the meeting, including New Cumberland, Chester, Wellsburg, and Steubenville.

One local zoo is making it easier for you to get rid of your live Christmas tree that is both sustainable and creates fun for animals.

For the first time, Oglebay’s Good Zoo is asking people in the community to donate their live Christmas trees to be used in the animals’ habitats.

Zoo Director Joe Greathouse says this creates enrichment for the animals by giving them a choice to interact with the tree.

Keepers will put scents or hide food in the trees to get the animals to interact with them.

If you’re interested in donating your live tree, please make sure it is completely clear of Christmas decor and has no chemicals on it.