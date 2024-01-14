A major bridge connecting two states reopens to traffic for the first time in over a month, and a local restaurant takes its dedication to the Pittsburgh Steelers to the next level.

The Jennings Randolph Bridge spanning U.S. Route 30, connecting Chester, West Virginia, and East Liverpool, Ohio, reopened to traffic Monday afternoon for the first time since Dec. 11.

After a federally mandated inspection discovered cracks in two welds on the steel bridge structure, the Jennings Randolph Bridge was immediately shut down in both directions by the West Virginia Department of Highways out of an abundance of caution.

The cracks were not visible to the naked eye, and further inspections revealed 18 additional internal defects that have since been repaired.

WVDOH says even though the bridge has reopened, there will be intermittent closures of the outside lanes for additional repairs, but those repairs can be completed with traffic present, allowing at least one lane in each direction to remain open.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivered his eighth and final State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates Chamber Wednesday evening.

The governor is pushing another 10 percent reduction in the state’s personal income tax after a 21 percent reduction last year – but some critics don’t think that’s fair.

The Governor is also proposing more improvements to the state’s jails and prisons.

He also announced that 6 more companies have plans to come to West Virginia, in addition to others recently added.

As a result of this, he will propose a bipartisan childcare tax credit to help get more people back into the workforce.

7News Reporter D.K. Wright has closely followed a podcast regarding a cold case… the murder of J.C. McGhee 21 years ago in Belmont County.

7News spoke with podcaster Madison McGhee, the daughter of the murdered man.

Ice Cold Case has had nine episodes in its first season and grabbed the attention of listeners worldwide.

“But I’m so grateful and I’m so glad that people feel comfortable enough to reach out with the information that they have, things that they remember from 20 years ago, things that they’ve been hearing around town.” MADISON MCGHEE | PODCASTER, ICE COLD CASE

A new season of the podcast Ice Cold Case will be released soon.

There have been major changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2024-25 academic year.

7News spoke with West Liberty University to find out what some of those changes are and what people should expect.

Some of the most notable changes include the number of questions on the application.

Previously, there were 100. Now there are 36.

Students and parents also fill out their portions of the application separately, meaning they do not have to be present at the same time to fill out the FAFSA.

Now, students can list up to 20 institutions of interest on their application rather than 10.

Bubba’s Burgers, located at The Highlands, took their loyalty to the Pittsburgh Steelers to the next level by banning one of their most popular sauces… buffalo sauce.

Owner Bubba Snider says customers will not be able to order buffalo sauce or anything made using buffalo sauce until after the Steelers game against the Buffalo Bills.

The sauce has since returned.