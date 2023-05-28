(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A Monroe County man will serve two consecutive sentences for the double murder of men found in his family’s dumpsite.

Man sentenced to jail for double murder of men found in family dump site

Jacob Wilson plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. He killed Malakai Curry and Daniel Franzoi in 2021, and this week was given two consecutive 15-years to life sentences. One of the men was dating Wilson’s daughter. The other was dating his sister.

A Wheeling man was sentenced to 10-months in prison for fraudulently obtaining loans during the COVID pandemic.

Wheeling man sentenced to 10 months in prison for COVID fraud

Dalton Haas, also known as Dalton Nassar, plead guilty to wire fraud in February. Haas obtained $20,000 in CARES Act funding.

A Wheeling woman said her parents died once, but had to be buried twice.

West Virginia family’s prepaid cemetery plot contains stranger’s body

Bonnie Vosvick said her parents bought adjoining burial plots. When her mother died she was buried in Greenwood Cemetery. Last month, when her father died, they discovered another body had been buried in his grave. The cemetery called it an honest mistake and gave the family new graves and re-interred them free of charge.

It’s been an iconic community venue for generations and now Wheeling Park’s White Palace has a new look.

Wheeling Park’s White Palace reopens after five months of renovations

It’s now open again after undergoing $3.2 million in renovations. A grand staircase now leads you to the White Palace’s improved ballroom area. You can visit the new Café 1925 and café deck for coffee.

Finally, a Moundsville native is proving himself to be a leader in the United States Space Force.

Moundsville, West Virginia native earns Space Force military honor

Sergeant Andrew Rice has just been given the John Levitow award at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado. It’s the highest honor an Air Force Military Education graduate can earn and only open to the top one percent of a class. Rice works to protect our GPS and missile warning operations with the Space-Based Infrared System.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.