The Fanti Group broke ground on its first U.S. manufacturing plant this week in Weirton.

The open industrial space will soon be home to the Italian metal packaging manufacturing company’s newest plant. The $30 million investment will create least 40 jobs. Renovations to the space are expected to finish up by the end of this year.

A former Wheeling Police officer plead guilty to two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or custodian and one count of incest.

Jonathan Q. Wiles was sentenced immediately to 25 to 55 years in prison. Once he gets out of prison, Wiles will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

This week the FDA authorized an additional Pfizer or Moderna COVID booster shot for those 50 and older.

It’s also recommended for younger people who are immunocompromised. This dose has to be given at least four months after a previous Coronavirus vaccination.

State officials in Ohio are trying to find a way to commemorate late Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

State Representative Ron Ferguson said friends of the sheriff reached out to him about renaming a stretch of Route 7 that runs along the Stratton area The Fredrick J. Abdalla Memorial Highway.



The first “Golden Apple” award winner was surprised by 7News anchor Stephanie Grindley and The Health Plan this week.

Mr. Chalmer Moffett got the news that he’d been selected during his sociology class at Wheeling Park High School and received $250 to spend on his classroom.

