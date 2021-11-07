A member of the Royal Family claims Joe Biden allegedly had a “long fart” at climate summit

(WTRF) — Apparently cows aren’t the only ones emitting methane gas.

It seems President Joe Biden allegedly farted loudly when talking to Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall at the COP26 summit in Scotland, the New York Post reported.

A Daily Mail source described the alleged flatulent encounter and the Duchess’ reaction.

It was long and loud and impossible to ignore. Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.

Many reports claim that Biden appeared to fall asleep as a speech was made during the summit.

Biden will turn 79 this month, making him the oldest-ever U.S. president, says the New York Post.

