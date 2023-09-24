(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at some of the week’s top headlines.

The long-awaited day two communities have been waiting for finally arrived!

The Wellsburg Bridge officially opened to traffic on Thursday.

Thousands celebrate grand opening of Wellsburg Bridge with food vendors, live music and a car show

Drivers were lined up bright and early to be some of the first to cross the new span that’s been years in the making.

On Wednesday a very large party on the bridge was held that brought both Wellsburg and Brilliant residents together to celebrate with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog.

Once Governor Justice cut the ribbon, fireworks filled the sky with both Brooke and Buckeye local bands on hand for the celebration.

The man facing three counts of murder and two counts of concealing deceased human bodies pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder.

Wheeling Police hold press conference for local man who pled guilty to killing and dismembering bodies

Officials say Gerald Wayne Jako Jr. admitted to killing Lauren “Lulu” Cree-Jenkins and Trevor Vossen.

The case dates back to 2018 when Jako and his girlfriend, Dana Marie Bowman, allegedly lured Trevor Vossen’s pregnant girlfriend, Lauren “Lulu” Cree-Jenkins, to a house in Wheeling.

Vossen and Cree-Jenkins were reportedly killed and dismembered in the Wheeling house, and their remains were later burned and concealed in Raleigh County, West Virginia.

Due to her death, Cree-Jenkins’ unborn child also died.

In an effort to curb the rapidly growing deer population in the Northern Panhandle, Oglebay Resort is planning a deer culling this fall.

Oglebay to host deer culling

The Oglebay Urban Deer Culling is scheduled to happen from November 6-8 at Oglebay Park.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says the deer population at Oglebay is five times the optimal amount per square mile for the region, presenting a safety concern for both resort guests and the deer herd.

A limited number of applicants will be selected through a lottery system to participate in the three-day event.

For archers wanting to donate venison for the deer culling, donations shall be directed to Hunters Helping the Hungry and Oglebay Good Zoo.

For more details on how to participate, anyone interested can contact Oglebay.

