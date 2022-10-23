WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

The building that once housed OVMC will soon be no more, but in its place will be a new state-of-the art facility providing healthcare to the Ohio Valley.

WVU Health System and the WVU Cancer Institute announced plans to build a new regional cancer center at the site. Health officials said this would not have been possible without a partnership with the City of Wheeling and Ohio County Commission. WVU Medicine anticipates about 40 thousand patient visits per year



7News is your local election headquarters and we are just over two weeks away from Election Day.

Early voting is already underway in Ohio, and West Virginians can begin to cast their ballots on October 26th. 7News has been talking to candidates, so you can hear what they stand for before you head to the polls. Election Day is November 8th.

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor was in Bellaire this week, talking about workforce transformation.

John Husted visited MPR Supply Chain Solutions. He spoke about the state’s 500 million dollar OHIO Builds plan. Grants are now open for the program that aims to restore historic downtowns, improve community health and rebuild local workforces.

What will the economy be like in 2023?

That’s a big question on many people’s minds is prices of many things continue to rise. A group of those invested in the economy’s outcome gathered for a conference to discuss the future. While most of the 95-thousand jobs that West Virginia lost due to COVID are back, the state’s participation in the labor force is still the lowest in the United States.

Two local organizations were the recipients of large grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Augusta Levy Learning Center was given $50,000 to grow the field of applied behavior analysis. Grow Ohio Valley received $1.5 million to create a Wheeling Food Hub, which will help local farmers and food sellers get their products on grocery store shelves.

