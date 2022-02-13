(WTRF) – Here is a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It was an announcement that will impact hundreds of people across the Ohio Valley. The former Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel coke plant, currently Mountain State Carbon in Follansbee, is shutting down.

–> Former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel coke plant in Follansbee shutting down <–

Cleveland-Cliffs said it implemented an environmental and operational strategy to reduce the usage of coke in its blast furnaces, which is a way to cut down on CO2 emissions. They plan to stop production in the second quarter of this year.

Several days after a major winter storm, many Ohio Valley residents started the week without power and water.

–> Winter storm Landon leaves thousands without power in Marshall County <–

AEP officials told 7News at the time that around 350 workers were in the area helping the thousands who faced outages. Officials also said having this amount of manpower is rare.

The trial of a Wheeling man came to a close this week after he was found guilty.

Mitchell Arbogast was on trial in Marshall County. The jury deliberated for nearly a full day before finding him guilty of abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault.

–> Wheeling man found guilty of abduction and malicious assault <–

Income tax legislation took center stage in West Virginia’s state capitol this week.

The House of Delegates voted to cut the state’s personal income tax by 10%. That measure now goes to the senate. Governor Jim Justice has said he would like to eventually phase out the state’s income tax.

–> Want to treat your someone special for Valentines Day? Try a DeFelice Bros. heart-shaped pizza <–

For Valentine’s Day, most people go for chocolate or flowers, but what about pizza?

Defelice Brothers is bringing back its popular heart-shaped pizza. This 39-year tradition also raises money for heart health. One dollar from each pizza goes to the American Heart Association. Order yours though Valentine’s Day.

