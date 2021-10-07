A Professional Wrestler From McMechen Makes It To The Big Time

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — On his Twitter page he calls himself the Stone Age Savage Beastman.

On his Facebook page he has 26-hundred followers and now he has something new that he can post to his social media accounts.

“At the end of the day I know for a fact that the last 16 years of my life, chasing this opportunity, getting to live my dream, that brass ring, achieving my goal, is something that I was that example, that representation of hey if Wes can go out there and do this and not give up then so can I.” Wes Fetty, Beastman

Wes Fetty started wrestling at the age of five and at the age of 20 competed in his first official match.

This McMechen native is the newest edition to the Major League Wrestling world.

Signing his contract for the next three years, Fetty is taking things to a whole new level.

“Beastman is a mixture of a wild crazy caveman mixed with an aggressive personality, like a bear, but the ruthlessness of a gorilla.” Wes Fetty, Beastman

Fetty whose gimmick is Beastman had been bolstering his brand, long before Major League Wrestling, as an independent wrestler.

“You have to be about the business 24/7. I eat, sleep and think about the business, no matter what time of day it is, no matter where I am at, what I am doing, just thinking of new ideas, ways to promote myself, ways to get booked in other companies, ways to just enhance my brand.” Wes Fetty, Beastman

At first Fetty’s mom didn’t want him focusing on his wrestling so much.

Through the years, Fetty’s friends have offered him plenty of encouragement. He says the naysayers, as he likes to call them, have even thrown their support into the ring.

“The ones who told me I couldn’t do this, the ones who said I was too big, I don’t look like they do on tv. When they saw I didn’t quit, they got behind my back too which was nice.” Wes Fetty, Beastman

Some would say Fetty’s success is due to his dedication to the profession.

Others would say it is the upbeat vibe you get when you meet this McMechen man that got him where he is today, but everyone would agree, indeed, that Fetty’s can-do attitude is infectious.

“Never, never quit. No matter what your dream is, no matter what your goal is in life. Never quit, never give up. Failure is not the end. Failure is actually good. It just gives you a reason to get up and keep going. You learn from your mistakes because it just gives you a reason to keep going. You learn from your mistakes because next time you are back on the saddle you know what to do to make yourself better, to finally be better, to achieve that goal and to live that dream and to chase it and to be able to accomplish it. Never give up.” Wes Fetty, Beastman

“At the end of the day, it’s a great feeling to be able to sit here right now and tell my friends and family, everybody who has helped me out through the years that I love them and thank you for all of the support and this one was all for you and all I can do is just keep the story going until I can’t do this anymore and when that happens it’s not going to be for a really long time.” Wes Fetty, Beastman

Now you can catch Beastman Thursday night at 10 on VICE TV.

