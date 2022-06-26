WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here are the week’s top headlines.

A ruling from the Supreme Court sparked outrage and protests across the country as the nation’s highest court ends constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade could lead to abortion bans in several states. The decision came more than a month after a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicated that the court was prepared to take this monumental step. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion, saying the Supreme court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception and same-sex marriage.

Also in Washington, Congress sent the widest ranging gun violence bill that the nation’s lawmakers passed in decades to President Joe Biden.

That bill provides millions of dollars to enhance school security and allows for stricter background checks for gun buyers between the ages of 18 and 21. It also makes way for red flag laws, where courts could take guns from people with mental illness who could harm someone.

COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as six-months old are now available.

A federal advisory panel and the CDC signed off on the shots. Those vaccines are already available for young children in West Virginia. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department has two new COVID vaccines for children between six-months and vide-years.

Title IX legislation is now 50-years old. This week marked the milestone for the civil rights law that created a legacy for women and girls across the United States.

It also gave women equal opportunities in education. Just 37-words that were part of a 1972 Higher Education Bill made it possible for millions of women to attend college and play sports.

It was an honor fit for a hero in Chester as the community paid respects to a pilot killed during World War II.

U.S. Army Air Force 1st Lieutenant Richard W. Horrigan was killed flying over Germany in 1945. For many years his remains could not be recovered. Last year he was finally identified and plans were made to lay him to rest in Hancock County. On Friday he returned home to Chester, escorted by first responders and other veterans.

