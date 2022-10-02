(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Many questions still remain after a tragic shooting in St. Clairsville. A two-year-old boy was killed and police are saying it was accidental, but the investigation continues.

–> Questions remain in the accidental shooting death of a toddler <–

Officials told 7News that the parents were out of the house at the time. Five children were home alone, ranging in ages from two to mid-teens. Police say it may take a few weeks to find out exactly what happened.

Kennywood Park is adding new security measures after two teenagers and an adult were shot there last weekend.

–> Kennywood adds new security measures to park after 3 shot <–

They include increased police support, enhancing security around the perimeter, a new chaperone policy and a new security system. Police have not released much information about a possible shooter but did say the gun used was stolen from a vehicle in Columbus in August of 2021.

Across the country, Hurricane Ian left a trail of devastation as the Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida.

–> Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration starting up generators in Florida after Hurricane Ian <–

In the wake of the disaster, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration wasted no time sending tractor trailers full of fans, dehumidifiers, air purifiers and more. The equipment will be heading to help the community close to their own office in Sarasota.

An inpatient psychiatric hospital for children is coming to downtown Wheeling.

–> Wheeling to be home of psychiatric hospital for children <–

Officials with the Children’s Home of Wheeling say the $10 million project will open Orchard Park Hospital. It will provide quick and vital access to care for area children between the ages of five and 17 who are suffering from serious mental illness. The hospital will open in May of 2023.

Two deceased American war veterans made their way through the Ohio Valley, with a full escort, on their way to Arlington National Cemetery to be laid to rest.

–> Patriot Guard Riders pass through Ohio Valley escorting veterans’ bodies to Arlington <–

Don Harvel and Carl Walker were both decorated Air Force veterans who served at different times. As they traveled from their home state of Arizona, they were escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders in each state.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News at WTRF.com.