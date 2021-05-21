A Special Wish grants their first wish since the COVID Pandemic began

Belmont County, OHIO (WTRF) – A Special Wish Foundation is granting their first wish since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In Belmont County, a 13 year old girl named Adysen has what’s called Intractable-Localization Related Epilepsy, along with other diagnoses. She was supposed to have her wish granted last year, but thanks to COVID it was postponed. Today, Adysen’s long wait finally ended.

For her wish, Adysen wanted a special bike, called a Madsen Fully Loaded E-Assist Bicycle, which will give her and her family a chance to go on rides with one another. As for the folks over at A Special Wish, they’re elated to be able to get back to doing what they do best.

“It’s something that we can do together, because it’s hard to do anything together because she can’t do a lot by herself. So it’s really nice to be able to do things as a family.” Heidi Mlynek, Adysen’s Mother\

“Myself and all of my board members, advisory board members, we were just so happy to be able to do this today. To get back to what we’re meant to do.” Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director, A Special Wish

“We’re excited, now that things are opening up again. We can start granting wishes and get the wishes out there that need to be taken care of.” Travis Clark, President, A Special Wish

And a big thanks are in order to the wish sponsor, Joe’s Tires, and the corporate sponsor Belmont Savings Bank for helping make Adysen’s wish possible.