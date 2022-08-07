(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

–> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <–

The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh said it was an EF2 tornado that uprooted this area. Fortunately, no lives were lost and no one was injured.

Months of investigating by local agencies took a massive amount of deadly drugs off the streets in Ohio County.

–> “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” <–

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said that between the cases there was “enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle”. Four people now face indictment from a grand jury.

Seven days. That’s how long the town of Pine Grove in Wetzel County went without water when four main water lines broke at the same time.

–> 7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town <–

Officials said it’s a 40-year-old water system, so as soon as they would repair one valve, another would break. Good news though, the water has since been restored.

A historic settlement came this week in an opioid lawsuit in West Virginia.

–> West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit <–

Cities and counties were suing the “Big three” drug distributors, saying they dumped millions of pills into the Mountain State for decades. The trial was settled, with $400 million that will be paid over a 12-year period.

A local police captain was named a Champion for Children for everything he’s done for kids in his community.

–> Local Police Captain named Champion for Children <–

Sean Norman is with the Wells Township Police Department, but he also supports A Caring Place, volunteers his time as a coach, is a DARE officer for schools and does a lot for children through the Wells Township Haunted House by providing scholarships.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.