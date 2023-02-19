WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Valentine’s Day is over, and Easter is right around the corner.

With Easter celebrations comes annual church fun, and members of St. Paul Catholic Church are reviving a classic town favorite musical from the 1990s. The musical is called Hosanna Resurrection in Concert.

The production comes just in time for Easter celebrations, and the cast says it proclaims an important message.

The man who will play Jesus in the musical says that very message will inspire anyone who attends.

“A story about Jesus’s passion and resurrection. A little bit about his life as he was in his ministry and entering back into the Holy City of Jerusalem and performing miracles.” Patrick Shawn Lemasters | Acting as Jesus in Hosanna Resurrection

Hosanna Resurrection in Concert is scheduled for Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 at Kosciusko Hall, 1801 Pennsylvania Avenue in Weirton.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and dinner will be catered by Giometti’s Catering at 6:30 p.m.

The show will start immediately after dinner.

General Admission is $15 and includes dinner and the show. VIP tickets cost $20 and that includes dinner, the show and your choice of front row or aisle seating. VIP members will also get to experience interactive participation with the cast.

7News anchor Colin Roose is also a cast member and will play the role of Peter.

To purchase a ticket, you can call St. Paul Church Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at (304) 748-6710 or Giometti’s Catering between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at (304) 914-6932.

You can also email hosannaspc@gmail.com.