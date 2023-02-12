(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It was a scary scene when a train derailed in East Palestine, causing a massive fire.

Wary residents return home after toxic train derailment

That derailment would cause days of worry for officials and residents who were displaced from their nearby homes. Because of the potentially hazardous materials inside and the risk of an explosion that could send shrapnel up to a mile away from the site, officials made the decision to do a controlled release.

That train derailment did spill chemicals in the Ohio River, which lead to disruption of operations for local water services.

West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal

Weirton had to temporarily transfer to an alternate supply source after chemicals were found in its treatment plant. The city of Chester also stopped pumping raw water out of an abundance of caution and residents were asked to conserve their water. Both cities have now returned to normal services.

A drug trafficking network that was one of the largest suppliers to West Virginia has been dismantled.

West Virginia drug supply cut off after 11 charged in drug case

Charges have now been filed against 13 people from Ohio, California and Mexico. Prosecutors say the drugs were shipped from the Southern border to Ohio on a tractor-trailer. Then they were sold in the Ohio Valley and beyond.

Another layer of protection for the police and the public may soon be in place in Ohio County.

Body cameras may be on the way for Ohio County deputies

Commission approved an application for a grant that would buy one body camera for each one the sheriff’s department pays for. They already have cameras in their cruisers, but this will provide additional video for when they step away from the car. Sheriff Tom Howard says it’s a smart investment because he sees a bodycam requirement coming soon at either the state or federal level.

Finally, Show of Hands returned once again this week to try and help four Wheeling businesses get a boost.

February’s Show of Hands features black-owned businesses

This time, they featured four black-owned businesses: Just Me & More Salon, Movers 4 You, Visionary by Vondel Bell and Little Blessings. The winner was Just Me & More Salon, which took home just over $6,000.

