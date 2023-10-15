(WTRF) — Benwood’s former fire chief went on trial Wednesday, six months after his wife was found with a bloody face and he led police on an hour-long armed standoff.

Garson Taylor is charged with wanton endangerment, strangulation, domestic battery, fleeing in a vehicle, and obstruction of an officer.

Jurors were shown the bodycam footage of police attempting to remove Taylor from his truck, after Taylor allegedly lifted a gun to his head several times.

The officers on scene were questioned on their handling of the scene, specifically their decision to allow Taylor’s father to get close to his car.

“I mean, it wasn’t the best scene, dad shouldn’t have been up there, but there’s only so much you’re able to do with a man with a gun.” Sgt. Steven Durrah, West Virginia State Police

A forensic nurse consultant also took the stand Friday, to discuss injuries Taylor allegedly inflicted on his ex-wife before the standoff.

She testified that they did not constitute strangulation, as alleged by the prosecution.

Both sides are expected to rest their case Monday.

The city of Wheeling announced that the homeless encampment near the Nelson Jordan Center will temporarily remain open.

The decision follows a protest Thursday outside the city building urging officials against a planned eviction notice.

City Manager Robert Herron tells 7News that police have recently faced serious problems with vandalism and crime at the camp.

Plans are still on to close the camp once the Winter Freeze Shelter opens on December 15th.

Temple Shalom hosted followers of differing faiths on Tuesday following the terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas.

A service brought together Bishop Mark Brennan and Reverends Chris Figaretti, Ken Hardway, and Erica Harley to pray for the suffering.

Rabbi Joshua Lief says the attack represents an effort to murder Jews for their religion and destroy the state of Israel.

“They murdered people in their homes while they slept. They beheaded folks. They kidnapped children. They forced women to march naked through the streets. They put toddlers into cages and are throwing garbage at them and torturing them. This is horrific.” Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Rabbi Lief says there is one former Wheeling resident living in Gaza who remains unaccounted for.

Expect more delays when driving on I-70 this fall.

Mining work resumed Wednesday under the highway, with traffic down to one lane in both directions starting at milepost 11.

The speed limit is 45, and Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard wants to remind drivers that fines and license points are doubled in a construction zone.

The work is expected to be complete sometime in December.

Hydrogen fuel is about to power the Mountain State.

The Biden Administration has chosen West Virginia as one of its regional hubs for the green energy.

The 925-million-dollar project will have several sites, including in Follansbee and even Hopedale, Ohio.

West Virginians will be hired for many of the thousands of jobs it’s expected to create.

