A former candidate for West Virginia’s House of Delegates was taken to jail this week on charges of “felony fraudulent scheme” for allegedly writing a bad check.

Wheeling Police said Dalton Haas allegedly wrote a bad check to a collision center months ago. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property after Police found multiple signs for the Lebanese festival outside the trash at his residence.

West Liberty University has decided to go in a different direction when it comes to its leadership.

The Board of Governors rejected a motion for a one-year contract extension for President Dr. W. Franklin Evans. Evans officially took over as President in 2021.

Dozens of projects in progress have downtown Wheeling looking more like a construction zone than a city.

Mayor Glenn Elliott took 7News on a walking tour to show why the temporary chaos will lead to big things for the Friendly City. He showed us the Victoria Theatre, which is getting a new front façade; the Wheeling Pitt Lofts that will be in the former Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel building, restoration of the historic Bridge Tavern Building and of course the Market Street Parking structure.



Eastern Gateway Community College is now offering students a brand-new program to prepare them for jobs in one of the country’s fastest growing industries.

The Cannabis Education Program is an eight-week course that’s entirely online. The college partnered with Green Flower to create courses centered around growing, manufacturing and dispensing. EGCC said they’ve already had students enroll, and one has graduated.

Watch out for horses if you’re in Belmont County! There’s a herd of wild ones that’s been loose in the area for years, but now they’re straying onto the highway.

Belmont County Hoof and Paw said drivers should be careful along Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. The organization put a barrier near the roadway to discourage them from coming into danger, and a wile horse expert will be coming to capture the four youngest and take them to a rescue.

