(WTRF) – A Wheeling Murderer was sentenced in an Ohio County courtroom, and a Belmont County Council hosted an evening town hall meeting to discuss citizen concerns about the euthanasia of dogs at the county animal shelter.

7News Reporter Annalise Murphy looks back at the week’s top stories.

7News is your local election headquarters, and this week, we brought you in-depth team coverage of elections throughout the state of Ohio and here locally.

Issue 1 and Issue 2 both passed in Ohio.

Issue 1 passing makes abortion in the state more accessible for people; however, the state can still prohibit abortion after a fetus is considered viable, with an exception when the health of the pregnant person is at stake.

Passing Issue 2 makes the recreational use of marijuana legal.

Both will take effect next month.

Here locally, St. Clairsville residents re-elected Kathryn Thalman for a second term.

And in Mingo Junction, Judy Ruckman became the first woman Mayor.

Wheeling Murderer William Ross Carman was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

He was found guilty of the brutal murder of Anorah Schostag back on August 3 of this year., among other crimes such as burglary and gross child neglect.

Assistant Chief Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Turak says, “Mr. Carman’s actions left permanent scars on countless people who suffer in the aftermath of his evil.”

Schostag’s mother, Jane Hafer, addressed the court and said Anorah was a wonderful mother, a physician, and a peace lover.

Citizens upset over the number of animals being euthanized at the Belmont County Animal Shelter were able to have their voices heard at a special town hall meeting Wednesday evening.

Overcrowding in animal shelters is at an all-time high nationwide, but J.B. Dutton says Belmont County is under the average rate for the state of Ohio, which is 7%.

Questions regarding why volunteers were let go and where euthanized animals are being taken were also brought up.

Commissioners say they plan to investigate these issues and get back to the public.

With a flip of a switch, Oglebay’s 38th Annual Festival of Lights illuminated the park for another year on the ground and in the sky Thursday evening.

It’s an Ohio Valley favorite, and the park prepares for the big show all year long.

The light display covers 300 acres of ground with over 100 different light displays.

Bringing the community together is a huge aspect of what Oglebay is all about, and their partnership with WesBanco emphasizes that message.

“It’s awesome to see the support. And we love to do this not just for us, but for the whole community. This is a huge financial benefit for the entire community with, you know, all the local restaurants and gas stations and people spending money. So, we love to be able to do it and share it with the community.” RODNEY HALEY – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

You can enjoy the holiday spirit for weeks to come at Oglebay’s Festival of Lights.