(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures.

Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions

Even before the storm set in, West Virginia was placed under a State of Emergency. The changeover from rain to snow resulted in some slick spots on the roads. Many in the Ohio Valley were also left without power. Temperatures dropped so low that the ‘feels like’ reading was well into the negatives.

A first for West Virginia is coming right here to the Ohio Valley.

West Virginia to have first iron-air battery manufacturing facility built to create new jobs; Sen. Weld reacts

Governor Jim Justice announced that Form Energy is building an iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton. It will sit on 55-acres of property that used to be the Weirton Steel mill. The $760 million investment will create 750 new full-time jobs.

In Ohio, a statewide Amber Alert for missing 5-month-old twin boys sent law enforcement in multiple states on a days-long search.

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

Kyair and Kason Thomas were abducted from a pizza shop in Columbus. Both were eventually found safe and reunited with family. The kidnapping suspect, Nalah Jackson, was arrested in Indianapolis.

West Virginia is moving to ban all apps owned by the Chinese Government, including TikTok.

West Virginia Governor will create bill to ban all apps owned by Chinese Government including TikTok

Governor Jim Justice said he plans to create a bill that will ban all those apps on state government devices like cell phones, tablets and more. This comes after State Senator Ryan Weld requested that the Governor ban these apps.

Steeler nation lost one of its greats this week.

Steelers Hall-of-Famer Franco Harris dead at 72

Hall-of Famer Franco Harris passed away. He was the author of the Immaculate Reception, the most famous play in NFL history. His death came only days before the 50th anniversary of that iconic play. Franco Harris was 72-years-old.

