WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local church hosted a walk to raise awareness for a serious issue that is not only seen here in the Ohio Valley but across the world.

Through a partnership with A21, an organization that exists to abolish slavery, the Experience Church hosted a Walk for Freedom today, October 14, in Wheeling.

Dozens gathered and walked silently in a single file line through Downtown Wheeling with signs advocating to end human trafficking and slavery in surrounding communities and the world.

One of the event’s organizers, Kayla Dixon, Outreach Director for Experience Church, shared the importance of bringing awareness to people who might not know that this is happening in their own community.

”Our counties, our valley is full of human trafficking, and a lot of people don’t understand that and realize the gravity of it happening here. To raise awareness and bring awareness here to our community is so important because if everybody knows that it’s happening, if they’re aware that this is going on, then they can learn the tools to be able to put a stop to it when they see something happening.” Kayla Dixon | Outreach Director, Experience Church

The walk in Wheeling was just one out of hundreds that happened in various cities around the globe today to raise awareness to stop human trafficking and abolish slavery.