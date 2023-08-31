OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Labor Day is this upcoming Monday, but the big weekend festivities officially kicked off today.

AAA is expecting yet another record setting travel weekend, with about a 4% increase in domestic travel.

International travel is also going to be big this year, with officials expecting a whopping 44% increase, many of which will be traveling to Canada and Europe.

If you’re driving we have some good news: the busiest time was expected to be from 2PM to 6PM on Thursday, but the rest of the weekend will also be busy.

“If you’re heading out tomorrow the busiest times are going to be from 11AM until 9PM. So you’re best bet is to head out as early as possible, that way you can beat the traffic, and you know people are leaving from work, you can beat the commuters as well.” TIFFANY STANLEY, Spokesperson for AAA East Central

Stanley also says with the increased road traffic they anticipate a rise in emergency road calls.

Make sure to get your vehicle inspected before you leave, and make sure to have emergency kits in your car in case you get stranded.