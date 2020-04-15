AAA helping out as coronavirus pandemic continues

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

AAA members who insure their cars through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club will receive refunds totaling approximately $125 million dollars.

Every policy holder with auto insurance in effect from March 16, 20-20 to May 15, 20-20 will receive a 20% policy refund check for this period.

Refund checks are expected to be mailed out by the end of May.

You won’t need to take any action to receive their refund.

This relief package is due to reduced driving and claims because of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders and recommendations.

They are also offering Free Roadside Assistance for Medical Personnel and First Responders, and a $1 million Donation to United Way

AAA officials say this is a way to help out everyone in need during these tough times.

“The past several weeks have been challenging for many many people that are grappling with work issues or grappling with family issues. I mean all of our lives have been changed and we are all adjusting to this. So AAA, as a result with all these changes we want to help out all we can.” Jim Garrity – AAA Spokesperson

For the road side assistance please call 800-400-4222.

That number can also help with other questions as well.