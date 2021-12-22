AAA predicts more than 109 million American to travel for the holidays

PITTSBURGH PA (WTRF) With the recent increase in coronavirus cases and the Omicron variant spreading. Will people be travelling for the holidays?

The holidays are here, and people are eager to celebrate. I’m at Pittsburgh International Airport and travelers are making up for lost time.

Last year so many people were unable to get together for Christmas. This year the airport is filled. Lauren Rodriguez and her family can’t wait to pick up someone very special.

I’m a mom picking up my daughter up from college. She was going to Northeastern University in Boston and it’s her freshman year and it’s her first time coming back home since she left. Lauren Rodriguez, Mom

The number of those traveling has steadily increased. Jim Garrity, AAA Central spokesman says about 1/3 of American have indicated they will be traveling over the Holiday.

From December 23rd to January 2nd, AAA predicts a 34% increase in travelers, although those numbers may change due to the Omicron variant.

If you’re traveling, plan as if you’re going to be running into a lot of traffic. Give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport, get to wherever you’re driving to. The vast majority of people are going to be driving like more then 90% of people will be driving. Although we are expecting a big up tick of people who will be flying Jim Garrity, AAA Central spokesman

He says many people are taking whatever steps they must, to safely go see their family and friends and get back to making memories.

Bob Kerlik with Pittsburgh International Airport says their number of travelers is progressively getting back to what they saw pre pandemic. He says when flying, make sure you know and understand all their policies.

We advise people to arrive two hours before their flight and also familiarize yourself with where you might be going in the airport. Check the TSA website as far as what you can and can’t bring thought the checkpoint line. Gifts that are wrapped cannot go through the security checkpoint line so do not bring wrapped gifts. TSA may have to unwrap them and check what’s inside. Bob Kerlik, Pittsburgh International Airport spokesman

If you are heading out for the holidays, make sure you’re up to date on the current COVID-19 regulations. We want to make sure everyone has a happy and safe holiday.

For more information on COVID-19 travel regulation visit Travel Restrictions | CDC .